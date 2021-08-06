$58.93 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce $58.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the lowest is $56.55 million. Materialise posted sales of $47.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $237.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.75 million to $240.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $268.14 million, with estimates ranging from $267.90 million to $268.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Materialise by 24.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.89. 4,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,572. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -321.53 and a beta of 0.55. Materialise has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

