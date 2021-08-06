6,307 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE:PBH opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

