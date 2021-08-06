6,371 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $119.42 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

