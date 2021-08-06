70,701 Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 315.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 40,341 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter worth about $574,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $37.16. 2,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,045. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.38.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.