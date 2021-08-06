7,669 Shares in ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

