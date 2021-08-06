8X8 PROTOCOL Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $684,973.55 and $598,238.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000126 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001343 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000989 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

