AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SKFRY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.08.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.