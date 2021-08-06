AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Argus

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.01.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.95. 120,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,810,819. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $203.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.