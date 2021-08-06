AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.520-$12.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.01.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25. The company has a market capitalization of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.