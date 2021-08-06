Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Shares of ABEO opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 330.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 715,520 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

