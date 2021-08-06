Abyss (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0317 on Exchanges

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and $169,936.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00056332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00879143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00096635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042307 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

