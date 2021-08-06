Abyss Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00056928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.61 or 0.00899565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00097993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042941 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

