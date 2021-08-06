ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

ACAD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

