ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 23,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,308. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

