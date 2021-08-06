Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Announces Earnings Results

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.57. The company had a trading volume of 232,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,590. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.45.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLRN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.