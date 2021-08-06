Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%.

XLRN stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.57. The company had a trading volume of 232,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,590. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.45. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XLRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

