Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Releases Earnings Results

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.57. 232,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.45. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

