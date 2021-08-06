Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 22,342 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCD opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29. Accolade has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

