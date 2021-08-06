Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Accuray registered growth in Service and Product revenues during the fiscal 2021 third quarter. Solid demand for Radixact, CyberKnife and TomoTherapy platforms drove the top line. Gross orders rose in the quarter too. The 510(k) FDA clearance for Accuray’s ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System including regulatory clearance for the same in Japan is a positive. Continued uptake of its latest innovations like Synchrony real-time motion tracking and delivery adaptation on Radixact along with its latest generation of Cyberknife S7 system buoys optimism. A strong liquidity is impressive. Accuray’s revenues in the quarter were better-than-expected. Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. Yet, Accuray’s lower-than-expected earnings raise apprehension. Contraction of both margins is also concerning.”

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Accuray has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $388.90 million, a PE ratio of 104.28 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accuray by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 10.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

