AceD (ACED) Price Tops $0.0004

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. One AceD coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. AceD has a market cap of $94,427.53 and $2,152.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 105.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

