Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%.

ACRS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $771.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,383 shares of company stock worth $1,295,005. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

