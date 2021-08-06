Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

NASDAQ ACOR traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $3.65. 787,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

ACOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

