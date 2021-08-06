AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AHCO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 782,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

AHCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

