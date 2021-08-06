Adara Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 9th (OTCMKTS:ADRAU)

Adara Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADRAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 9th. Adara Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Adara Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

