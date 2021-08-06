adbank Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, adbank has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. adbank has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $32,690.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00056208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.80 or 0.00877084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00096911 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042334 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

