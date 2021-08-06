AdEx Network (ADX) Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $63.14 million and approximately $24.77 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00056052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.46 or 0.00873745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00096306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042034 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 133,926,409 coins and its circulating supply is 125,483,932 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

