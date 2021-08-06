Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $38.60. 1,430,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,680. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.27. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.08.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

