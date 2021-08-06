ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

ADTRAN stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.77.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

