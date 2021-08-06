ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Issues Earnings Results

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.77. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADTN shares. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

