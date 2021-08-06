Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE WMS traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $115.06. 7,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,573. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.73. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 566.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after buying an additional 250,032 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

