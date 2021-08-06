AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of AdvanSix worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASIX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 10,477.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

NYSE ASIX opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. Research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.