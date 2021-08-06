Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Buys C$19,040.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) Director Donald M. Clague bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,240.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$4.51 on Friday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$860.64 million and a PE ratio of 77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.63.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.55.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

