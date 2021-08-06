Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ADVM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. 112,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,977. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

