AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Shares Down 0.7%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE)’s stock price were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.98 and last traded at $31.99. Approximately 1,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.17% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

