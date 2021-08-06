Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 852.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $947,081,000 after acquiring an additional 128,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,231 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $202,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.20. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.