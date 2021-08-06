Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of BIPC opened at $64.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.67. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

