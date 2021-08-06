Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AGLE stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 101,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,457. The stock has a market cap of $321.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

