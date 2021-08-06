AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 95,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AFC Gamma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

