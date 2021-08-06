Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report $13.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.49 million and the highest is $18.64 million. Affimed posted sales of $3.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $56.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $76.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $26.65 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Affimed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 789,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,548. The company has a market capitalization of $664.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

