Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,819 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,720 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.87. 13,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,275. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

