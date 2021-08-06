Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after buying an additional 1,641,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,891,000 after buying an additional 359,667 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,733,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.15. 309,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,767,106. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

