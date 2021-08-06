Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,223. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $228.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

