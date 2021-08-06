Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Home Bancorp makes up 0.9% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Home Bancorp worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. 39.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.97. 86 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,084. The firm has a market cap of $322.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 36.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

