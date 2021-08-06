Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,354. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.