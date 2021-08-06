Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%.

ATSG traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 697,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,341. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.58. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.43.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.