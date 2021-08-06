Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,218 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $173,772,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 259,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.77. 37,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,862. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 17.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.