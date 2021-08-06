Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $97.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,125.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $264,423.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,964,033.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

