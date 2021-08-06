Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.09. 6,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.24. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $1,159,219.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,857,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,570 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.