Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up about 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $23,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $220.90. 10,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,688. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $226.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.09.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.90.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.