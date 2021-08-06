Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $245.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.55.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $218.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.09. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $226.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Albemarle by 5,213.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 110,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Albemarle by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 95,316 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

